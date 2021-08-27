Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu
Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Stunning photos of Irene, the wife of the Majority Leader, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, have popped up and Ghanaians cannot keep calm.

The lovely photos were to mark the birthday of Mrs Mensah-Bonsu when she turned a year older on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The viral photos spotted her making bold fashion statements in lovely outfits.

May be an image of 1 person, standing and text that says 'The Touch Touc Photos'

She beamed with smiles as she gives off wild poses for the camera.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 26776952.jpg

The photos have attracted goodwill messages and prayers for the celebrant.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 16221834.jpg

The Majority Leader is also the Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency and the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

His beautiful wife is the President/Founder of the Sompahemaa Foundation.

May be an image of 1 person, standing and indoor




