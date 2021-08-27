Stunning photos of Irene, the wife of the Majority Leader, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, have popped up and Ghanaians cannot keep calm.

The lovely photos were to mark the birthday of Mrs Mensah-Bonsu when she turned a year older on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The viral photos spotted her making bold fashion statements in lovely outfits.

She beamed with smiles as she gives off wild poses for the camera.

The photos have attracted goodwill messages and prayers for the celebrant.

ALSO READ:

The Majority Leader is also the Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency and the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

His beautiful wife is the President/Founder of the Sompahemaa Foundation.