Oprah Winfrey and her life partner, Stedman Graham, made the decision to self-isolate separately so that they don’t infect one another in case the other had it.

Self-isolation, especially on your own, can be rather daunting and it takes a lot of mental strength to triumph.

During their isolation, Oprah still looked after her man, just from a distance. She took him treats and made sure he was well fed.

One of Stedman’s favourite isolation treats was Oprah’s banana bread, or as he calls is, “that South African bread.”

Both Oprah and Stedman travel a lot, so the decision to self-isolate separately was strongly made upon that.

Oprah felt that after two weeks of being a part, a little welcome reunion celebration was in order, So, with help from Thando and Sadé, two of her Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls graduates, she welcomed bae back with a little song.

Oprah and Stedman’s “short walk to freedom” was definitely one for the books.

Check the video: