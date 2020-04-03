Popular gospel musician Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong, popularly known as Great Ampong, who became famous for his political songs for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the political campaign season says he’s been neglected by the party.

Aparty from the neglect he faces from the party, the musician says the whole music industry has also neglected him.

Ampong says he can no longer make ends meet as he can hardly keep any distance from poverty.

The musician says neither will party bigwigs pick his phone calls nor will they see him when he manages to move to their offices.

As though the neglect from politicians wasn’t enough, Ampong says his fellow industry players also discriminate against him as the industry gives preferential treatment to secular musicians.

He gave the example of how he attended an event with a secular musician who was paid GHC50,000 as he went home with nothing from the organisers.

Great Ampong revealed that even though he has written a song to educate people on coronavirus, the money to pay a sound engineer, shoot videos, and promotions for the song has become a challenge.

“I have 16 albums to my credit but now I have nothing,” Ampong lamented.

The musician also revealed that the church has sidelined him.

According to him, even though the church has money, it has simply refused to invest in gospel musicians.

He has, therefore called on well-meaning Ghanaians to come to his aid.

Ampong is not the only one crying of neglect after rendering a service to the NPP.

Recently, veteran actor Agya Koo also made a similar revelation when he opened up on how he has been treated after helping the NPP to come to power.