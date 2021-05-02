Fomer Member of Parliament for Suhum Constituency, Frederick Opare-Ansah, on Friday 30th April 2021, on Wontumi TV, described the current electricity outages as Dum-Yɛ and not Dumsor.

In his submission, he outlined how the Nana Addo government solved the financial crisis that caused the dumsor.

“When the New Patriotic Party assumed office, the dumsor we inherited was as a result of systemic financial challenges and economic crisis,” he said.

He further said the current situation is Dum-Yɛ but not dumsor because VRA, GRIDCO, ECG and other stakeholders are upgrading their systems and orchestrating maintenance on their system and that has largely contributed to the current power outages.

He emphasised that “we need to endure for the short while in accordance with timelines given by authorities to as a matter of urgency end the menace once and for all.”

He then urged the Public Relations Officers in the respective institutions to act swiftly to educate the Ghanaian populace.