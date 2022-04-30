Actor, Michael Agyare, popularly known as Grandpa, has said any man who does not like foreplay cannot last long in bed.

Majority of those, he claimed last only “one minute” in bed.



Speaking in an interview with etv Ghana, Grandpa said foreplay plays an integral part during sexual intercourse.



“A lot of men who don’t like foreplay are those who cum early. If you try BJ on such a man, he will cum in no time. Those men usually like to penetrate so they can say it was just a quickie when they cum,” he said.



According to the actor, a lot of men who are dealing with sexual weakness do not talk to their partners about it.



Grandpa charged such men to tell their partners about their sexual weakness.

