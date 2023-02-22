The one-week observation for former Ghana international, Christian Atsu, will be held on March 4, 2023, the family has confirmed.

The 31-year-old was confirmed dead on Saturday after his lifeless body was discovered.

Atsu was trapped in a rubble for 12 days after a 7.8 magnitude of earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria last two weeks.

The quake has claimed over 46,000 lives so far.

The former Chelsea winger’s remains, however, arrived in the country on Sunday evening.

Government officials, Ghana Football Association officials and family members were at the Kotoka International Airport to receive the body of the winger.

Atsu is expected to have a befitting burial as confirmed by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

However, the final burial is expected to be announced shortly after the one-week observation.

Meanwhile, Hatayspor Sporting Director who was trapped in the rubble with Christian Atsu has also been confirmed dead by the club on Tuesday.

The former FC Porto winger who last played for Hatayspor is famously remembered for emerging as the best player at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Equatorial Guinea.

He was also a member of the Black Stars squad that featured at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.