A collision on the Wenchi-Wa Highway in the early hours of Tuesday has left one dead and many injured.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Kofi Oduro Amponsah, who confirmed the report to Adom News, said that a Daf truck with registration number GR 2707 -J collided head-on with Urvan bus with registration number GP 4288-17.

He explained the Urvan driver named Charles Marfo, in an attempt to overtake a car ahead, collided with the articulator fully loaded with soap and oranges.

READ ON

The Daf driver, identified as 55-year-old Yakubu Mahama, and six other passengers, were badly injured, but Mr Marfo died while receiving treatment at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital.

The deceased has been identified by his relatives pending burial.