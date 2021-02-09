The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has reacted to a viral video suggesting that an officer was poisoned to death by his colleagues during a celebration of his promotion.

The video captured three friends making merry and videoing the act while one of them seemingly drops a substance into the cup of their ‘senior’ colleague.

Reports circulating suggest that the officer was a policeman from Sunyani.

In a detailed release, the Bono Regional Police Command said, upon careful observation, they were confident the video had no relation to the security service or its officers.

The GPS admitted that the command had lost an inspector by name Fred Armah of RCID, Sunyani, but added his death has been confirmed to be COVID-19 related.

The Police Service admonished Ghanaians to disregard the said video and stop circulation it since it has nothing to do with the police.

Video below: