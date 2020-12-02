One person has been shot dead while three others are seriously injured in a gun attack on Miaso to Akanteng road in the Fanteakwa North District of the Eastern Region.

The incident occurred Wednesday at dawn at about 4:30am.

A resident told Kasapa News, unknown gunmen ambushed and opened fire on a truck that was transporting cattle to Akanteng.

He said the driver’s mate, who was sitting at the bucket of the truck and three other Fulani herdsmen, were hit by the bullet and the driver’s mate died instantly.

The three wounded persons have been admitted at the Begoro District Hospital receiving treatment.

The gun attack has been linked to a feud between farmers and herdsmen in the area.

The feud has led to several fatal attacks between herdsmen and farmers.

The latest attack, believed to have been targeted at the herdsmen, may trigger reprisal attacks from the Fulani community if the security fails to act swiftly.