One person has been confirmed dead, with two others injured in an accident at Sakora Wonoo in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The accident is said to have occurred on Wednesday after a tipper truck transporting sand somersaulted at an abandoned bridge construction site.

The driver lost control and ran into a drain causing the truck to fall off with the sand.

The injured were admitted to the Asonomaso Government Hospital.

“The car bounced itself and went to the other side after somersaulting in the water. The axle turned, so we were unable to move the car. We will get it fixed before a towing car comes for it.

“Three people were in the car. One person is dead. Two others are injured; one had his leg broken, and the other is receiving treatment at the hospital,” the Caretaker of the vehicle, Alhaji Mahamuda Chaale, told Accra-based Citi FM.

Meanwhile, residents have blamed the accident on abandoned roads and a bridge which links commuters to Asonomaso and other areas in the Ashanti Region.