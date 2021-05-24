One person has been stabbed to death while four others have been inflicted with sharp weapons over chieftaincy royalties at Mpaha in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

According to former Assemblyman of Mpaha, Prince Tanko, there was a misunderstanding between two factions, Kejasa and Nusumpe, over who collects royalties of sand that was made available to some tipper truck owners.

He said the case was sent to the Mpaha chief palace for resolution, but, unfortunately, the Kejasa clan, who were armed, disagreed with the settlement.

Confusion ensued and the deceased, whose name was given as Acheampong, was fatally wounded.

According to reports, the deceased only went to separate the fight, but ended up being stabbed with a sharp iron rod in his back.

He was rushed to the Mpaha health centre where he was pronounced dead. The four injured are receiving treatment at the same hospital.

District Chief Executive for the area, Mustapher Mahama, alerted police and military men to enforce peace at Mpaha and also arrest suspected persons in connection with the murder.

No arrest has been made yet.