Police have arrested a man in connection with the burning down of a block factory at Gomoa Nyanyano near Kasoa in the Central Region.

The suspect, only known as Illiasu was picked up by the Millennium City Police Command while others remain at large.

According to sources, the gunmen stormed the site around 3:00 am and assaulted the watchmen who fled by jumping over the facility’s wall.

ALSO READ

Police say the owner of the block factory, Mohammed Salifu popularly known as UN, is in police custody after he was arrested on a land litigation issue three days ago.

However, it is unclear the rationale for which the suspect committed the arson.

In an interview with Adom News the brothers of the owner said the suspect tried to shoot the security man before setting the machines ablaze and destroying the blocks.

Meanwhile, the watchman Fatawu Abubakar revealed that the suspects came with tyres and tried to burn him too.

The Millennium Police confirmed the arrest but are yet to publicly comment on the issue.