A boat mishap has claimed the lives of a 39-year-old pastor and five others

The accident occurred when two-speed boats collided around 1:30 am on Friday, December 31 in Bayelsa State, Nigeria.

According to reports, the deceased clergyman identified as Pastor Salvation Degemy, was the General Overseer of the Supernatural Church of God located in the community.

Others who lost their lives in the accident were a man, his sick wife and some relatives.

The sick lady was said to have been admitted to the Cottage Hospital in Ogbibiri before the hospital ran out of oxygen, so she had to be taken elsewhere for proper medical treatment.

“lt was recommended that she should be taken to the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa for oxygen. That was where they were heading before the accident happened.”a source said.

Also, the late pastor was on the journey to offer prayers for the patient while she was being taken to FMC, Yenagoa.

“Pastor Salvation Degemy was in their company to pray for the dying patient,” the source said