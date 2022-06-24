President Akufo-Addo has nominated Omane Aboagye as the Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipality in the Ashanti Region.

Aboagye’s nomination follows the rejection of the president’s first nominee, Alex Safo Kantanka, who was rejected twice by the assembly members.

He polled five out of an expected 26 in the first attempt. The votes were appreciated in the second round with 10 votes but failed to secure the mandate of assembly members.

However, the new nominee is yet to go through the confirmation process.

Should he get the nod, all 43 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the region will have a Chief Executive.

Meanwhile, Safo Kantanka is facing 26 corruption charges concerning his confirmation following a probe by the Special Prosecutor’s office.

He has, however, pleaded not guilty to all 26 counts of corruption in respect of public elections, contrary to provisions in the Criminal Offences Act, ACT 29.

Subsequently, a Kumasi High Court presided by Her Ladyship Priscilla Dikro Ofori has granted him a ¢90,000 bail.

Meanwhile, the hearing has been adjourned to June 29, for the Case Management Conference to begin.