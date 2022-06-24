A Supreme Court judge in the American state of Ohio has been indefinitely suspended after he was found driving naked through the city – for the third time in 12 months.

Scott Blauvelt, 50, has been a top law official in the area since 1997.

But he has had his career halted due to his strange penchant for driving naked.

He was given a 14-day jail sentence (Image: twitter.com/WMOHNEWSWIRE)

Between 2018 and 2021, he was actually spotted doing it five times, with three of those coming in the last 12 months – but his latest attempt involved him flashing a middle-aged woman.

Having previously been found guilty of public indecency and reckless operation of a vehicle in 2020, he was put on a two-year programme to treat “compulsive sexual-behaviour disorder”, but that appears to not have worked.