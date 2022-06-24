A Supreme Court judge in the American state of Ohio has been indefinitely suspended after he was found driving naked through the city – for the third time in 12 months.
Scott Blauvelt, 50, has been a top law official in the area since 1997.
But he has had his career halted due to his strange penchant for driving naked.
Between 2018 and 2021, he was actually spotted doing it five times, with three of those coming in the last 12 months – but his latest attempt involved him flashing a middle-aged woman.
Having previously been found guilty of public indecency and reckless operation of a vehicle in 2020, he was put on a two-year programme to treat “compulsive sexual-behaviour disorder”, but that appears to not have worked.