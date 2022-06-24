Some travellers are stranded at the VIP bus terminal in Accra due to the lack of buses for their travel.

The affected passengers are travelling from Accra to Kumasi and Sunyani.

Blaming the operators for the development, the passengers insist they should have anticipated the high demand today [Friday, June 24].

They, however, added that they will wait at the terminal until they get a bus to convey them to their destinations.

“Once we are here, we can’t do anything. We will wait since it is safe, we will wait for it,” one passenger said.

Meanwhile, the management of the terminal has blamed the situation on the high cost of fuel.

According to the General Manager of VIP Jeoun Transport, Ernest Frimpong Manso the rising cost of fuel has made it difficult for the bus to move without passengers from Kumasi to Accra to pick up the passengers.