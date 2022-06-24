Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has said a self-service app is set to be developed to assist the public with SIM card registration in the country.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, she indicated that the approach serves as one of the many strategies employed to help facilitate and ease crowding at the various registration centres.

She reiterated that the deadline for the registration will not be extended this time around hence the public should be advised.

Madam Ursula advised all who have not worked on their Ghana card to do so in order to be able to register their SIM cards to avoid them being blocked.

The Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West indicated other strategies in place for a smooth registration exercise as extension of registration exercise to event centres, religious institutions, and various communities.

She added that there will be an increase in registration agents and devices by the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs)

The SIM card registration exercise is organised by the Communication and Digitalisation ministry, National Communications Authority (NCA) and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs).

The exercise is expected to end on July 31, 2022, to get all subscribers get their SIM cards registered.