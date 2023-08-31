French Ligue 1 side, Olympique Lyon have confirmed the signing of Ghanaian youngster, Ernest Nuamah.

The 19-year-old joins the side from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland and has been handed the jersey number 37.

He joins the club on an initial loan deal from Belgian side RWD Molenbeek with the deal expected to be made permanent at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Nuamah becomes the fourth Ghanaian to play for the French side after Abedi Pele, John Mensah and Michael Essien.

Nuamah was awaiting official confirmation from the club having completed his medical and all other paperwork details last week.

Lyon said in a statement published on the club’s website: “Olympique Lyonnais is delighted with the signing of Ernest Nuamah, considered one of the future great hopes in his position, who will be the second Ghanaian footballer in the history of the club after Michaël Essien, his assistant coach at Nordsjaelland, between 2003 and 2005.”

Ahead of his move to Lyon, the forward has been in stunning form for FC Nordsjaelland this season, scoring five goals and providing one assist in six games for the Tigers.

Nordsjaelland confirmed the departure of the Black Stars winger with a farewell video earlier before the official unveiling video from Lyon.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate only enjoyed his first full season in Europe during the 2022/23 season with Nordsjaelland where he was close to guiding them to the league title.

Nuamah debuted for the Black Stars during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar back in June.

He was also part of the Black Meteors squad at the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.