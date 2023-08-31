Koans Building Solutions has, in a statement, urged all property owners and builders within the Apedwa, Nsawam area to come forward and regularise their documents with them within two months.

Read statement below:

We at Koans Building Solutions wish to address a matter of utmost importance regarding the ownership and legality of properties within the communities between Apedwa and Nsawam.

Koans Building Solutions has undeniable legal documentation confirming our ownership of the land in question.

We feel obligated to inform all individuals who have either built or are currently constructing on land within this area that there is a crucial need for immediate action.

Koans Building Solutions is the sole entity with the legal authority to oversee the registration and documentation of these properties. As such, we are issuing a two-month ultimatum to property owners and builders within this area to come forward and regularize their documents with us.

We wish to emphasize that Koans Building Solutions is fully supported by the law in carrying out this mandate. Failure to comply with this ultimatum will result in the unfortunate but necessary demolition of any buildings found to be in violation of the legal ownership status.

This step is being taken to preserve the integrity of land ownership rights and maintain the sanctity of property transactions.

We strongly caution against purchasing lands from Okyehene or any other unauthorized sources in these areas. Prospective buyers are urged to exercise due diligence and ensure the authenticity of the documents before committing their hard-earned resources.

After the stipulated two-month window, Koans Building Solutions will not entertain any pleas for leniency. We are committed to upholding the law and ensuring justice prevails for all parties involved.

For further information and to initiate the process of regularizing your property documents, report to any of our offices at Kuntuse, Pokuase or Pampaso.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

[Kofi Anokye]

[Chief Executive Officer)]

Koans Building Solutions