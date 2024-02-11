Olivia Essuman brought the curtains down on the premiere of Nsoromma Season 6 with a mesmerizing rendition of Amakye Dede’s “Ohoho Batan Ni.”

Her delightful performance captivated the audience, leaving a lasting impression on everyone.

The judges were equally impressed by Olivia’s talent and performance, showering her with their blessings and praise.

As Nsoromma Season 6 continues, viewers can look forward to more captivating performances from a diverse group of talented contestants.

With only 12 spots available for advancement from Group B’s lineup of 15 ambitious young talents, the competition promises to be fierce and exhilarating.

Stay tuned every Sunday at 3:00 pm to follow the journey of these young musical prodigies as they compete for the coveted title on Nsoromma Season 6.

Olivia Essuman’s enchanting performance is a testament of the exceptional talents on the show.