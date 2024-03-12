

Vulnerable Muslim women at Old Tafo in the Ashanti region have received food aid packages on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan from Rahma Austria.

Rahma Austria representative, Saeed Twahir, told JoyNews that 500 households were among the recipients. These households requested assistance since food is extremely crucial during this fasting period.

This is the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which coincides with recent economic hardships. The charity foundation says they are required by Islamic teachings to assist the vulnerable.

Rice, sugar, cooking oil, and other goods were distributed to each household. An amount of 100 cedis was also given to each of the households.

Beneficiaries told JoyNews that they are appreciative of the assistance adding that the packages will help them since they are unable to afford this season.

Sahadatu Saeed believes the foodstuff will be extremely beneficial during Ramadan when people fast from sunrise to sunset.

“The food is going help me a lot during this holy month as I have many people who stay with me,” he said.

She urged Rahma Austria to provide food aid to all people in need within the country.

The food supplies arrived just in time for Aisha Mohammed’s family.

“I’m very happy with the support we received and we’re very thankful to them because it’s a very hard time for every one of us to get food”she stated.

Vulnerable Muslim women, particularly widows, struggle to find permanent jobs to support their basic needs. Manual workers are rarely compensated daily. It gets even more challenging given the current economic downturn.

According to Saeed, Rahma Austria distributed the food in honour of the holy month, which is characterised by more charitable gestures and prayers. He stated that the organisation is working on multiple initiatives for the needy.

However, the food parcels are not the end of the group’s assistance as they will continue to help disadvantaged women.

Rahma Austria had already supported needy groups in Ghana. In Ramadan 2023, 400 households received food packages, and 100 livestock were donated to the public for Eid al-Adha, which commemorates the prophet Abraham’s readiness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah’s mandate.

