The Accra Chapter Old Boys of St. John’s School, Sekondi (Old Saints) have congratulated Dr. Henry Benyah on his appointment as chairman of the Volta Aluminium Company.

In a statement signed by the President of the chapter, Old Saint Kwame Akaba, expressing his delight on behalf of the Association “the Old Saints Association of St John’s School, Sekondi (Accra Chapter) duly congratulates our Brother, Friend and Patron, Dr Henry Benyah on His appointment as the Board Chairman of Volta Aluminium Company Limited (VALCO), and do wish Him every success in His new duties”

Dr. Henry Benyah who was sworn into office as a board member of the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADC) in March 2017 is also the Chief Executive Officer of MakYoung Limited, a Management and Financial Consulting firm in Accra, specializing in Business Financing, Business Development, Business Innovation, Change Management and delivery of Management and Financial Consulting Solutions and Services.

Dr. Benyah was the Partner in charge of Consulting for Deloitte & Touche, West Africa and had Management responsibility for all of Deloitte’s consulting services in West Africa. Dr. Benyah had oversight for projects for major clients including the African Development Bank, AngloGold Ashanti Ltd, the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Ghana, Chevron Nigeria and Texaco International.

Dr. Benyah has served and continues to serve on a number of Boards of Directors. He is Chairman of HH Group and serves on the Boards of BB Acquisitions, University of Ghana Center For Social Policy Studies and SkyLyte Energy. He was formerly the Chairman of Ghana Railways Company from 2006 to 2008. He served as the founding Director for Zenith Bank Ghana from 2005 and was a member of the Board until February 2017. His earlier work experience and exposure includes working for MSA/Dunn & Bradstreet in Atlanta, Georgia and the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA.

Dr. Benyah is a product of St. John’s School, Sekondi, Dr. Benyah was the Chairman of the recent past OSA Global Executive Committee, and a Member of the erstwhile Board of St. John’s School, Sekondi and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, an MBA-Finance from Benedictine University in Illinois, USA, and a Doctorate in Management from the University of Maryland, USA