Deputy Agriculture Minister in Charge of Perennial Crops, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has hinted that the government is set to increase the price of cocoa from October in a bid to offset low exports.

The government currently buys one bag of cocoa beans from farmers at ¢515.

He said since the cocoa sector is the backbone of Ghana’s economy, the government has taken a bold decision that will protect the welfare of the 1.2 million cocoa farmers in Ghana​.

Speaking at the NPP Akyem Swedru Constituency campaign team launch, Mr Nyarko also announced that the government had earmarked an incentive package “for farmers who observe sound cultural practices to increase productivity.”

“By October we will announce a new price. Government is also saying that if you are a farmer and your cocoa trees are diseased or no longer bears fruits, then at the beginning of the new cocoa season, you should allow cocobod to cut them down, they will pay for every tree.

“The total amount will be divided into three and paid over a period of time.

“Also, government will replant all the trees that had to be cut down and will also plant other crops on the land for you for free.

“The farm will then be supervised by the government for the next three years after which it will be handed over to you,” the Deputy Minister explained.

On his part, the New Patriotic Party Chairman for Akyem Swedru Constituency, Dominic Fobi, urged the campaign team to rededicate themselves and show greater commitment to enable them to win more votes for the party.

According to him, although the government had done a lot in its first term to improve the living conditions of Ghanaians, these things could not speak for themselves.

Hence, there was the need for the campaign team to reiterate the achievements of the governing party by engaging in vigorous campaigns in communities and homes to tell the people of what had been achieved to enable them to appreciate and retain the party.