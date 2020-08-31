Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has pledged to make the club great again as the club marks its 85th anniversary.

Mr Amponsah has been awarded a three-year mandate to steer the club to success.

The club has faced the wrath of the supporters after failing to impress domestically and in Africa.

The new 12-member Board of Directors have been tasked by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to restore the pride of the club and build a formidable side.

However, Mr Amponsah was thankful to the owner of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo and the fans for their massive support over the years.

Asante Kotoko has won the Ghana Premier League on 23 occasions, nine FA cup trophies, two Africa Championship trophies amongst others in their trophy cabinet.

READ ALSO

Beneath is the full statement of the CEO of Asante Kotoko on the 85th Birthday of the club: