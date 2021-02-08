Actor Kwaku Manu has shared a picture to tell his story of humble beginnings before joining the movie fraternity.

Mr manu, who wishes to be identified as one of the richest Kumawood entertainers, was hitherto a shoemaker in Kumasi.

The latest photo he shared on his social media was when he was living in a small wooden kiosk, which doubled as his shoe clinic.

A shirtless Mr Manu was cutting leather for the soles of his shoes.

But, after many years, he has transitioned into a television show host, musician, entrepreneur and comedian who is very well traveled.

The 37-year-old can also boast of multiple houses and cars.