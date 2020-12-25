One of the well-known battle rappers in America publicly named as NemRaps from Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York has applauded the son of Okyeame Kwame for miming to his song word for word.



The son of the Rap Doctor, identified as Sir Kwame Bota, was seen in a video with his little sister, reciting Nems Rap’s song.



The video which is already trending on all social media platforms has left people in dismay, on how an 11-year-old child could deliver such amazing and difficult tongue-twisting rap from the American artist.

Reacting to the video, NemRaps was amazed for the unknown little fan, as he shared the video on his Instagram page status with a touching message.

He wrote, “This is why we do music, when your music is heard internationally and people are reciting the lyrics word for word, no other award can compare, am Humbled. “

Legendary Okyeame Kwame has already collaborated with his two kids (Sir & Sante) on two songs, which has already received global recognition.





