The Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana has charged members of the eighth Parliament to seek the welfare of the people.

Dr Paul Boafo asked politicians, in particular, to use the Christmas season to build bridges.

The Christian Council Chairman who spoke on the AM Show on Friday, also stated that Ghanaians should recognize that God has granted their wish for peace even after the elections and strive to maintain that atmosphere.

“Your peace which will bind us together as one people, bring development, see Ghanaians living with a common destiny, build bridges and not break down bridges. This is the first thing that we will ask for.

“We will also ask that since we have a new Parliament, the parliament will prioritise Ghana. God should grant that this parliament that we are going to have on January 7, 2021, will be a parliament that looks to the welfare of the people. That they will put aside all partisan interest and sentiments and ensure that whatever they do will build the country,” he said.