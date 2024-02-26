North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has served notice about an exposé on the upcoming 13th All African Games to be hosted in Ghana.

With the tournament scheduled for March 8 to 23, Mr Ablakwa has said fraudulent activities are already been perpetuated.

The MP who has taking it upon himself to reveal corrupt activities in Ghana disclosed this in an interview which speaking on the expenditure for the 2023 AFCON.

“During the NDC’s tenure, a commission of inquiry was set up and the Sports Minister was removed. But in this case, he is the same person asked to go and oversee the All African Games.

“In the next few days, I will be publishing the next scandal already starting from the African Games. You will be shocked to see some of the figures. What they have done already and what they intend to do,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

ALSO READ: