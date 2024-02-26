Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has made shocking revelations about the upcoming 13th African Games.

The tournament set for March 8 to 23, 2024, will be hosted in Ghana.

However, Mr Ablakwa says he has discovered a wrongful US$48 million (GH₵ 602 million) operational expenditure for the tournament.

According to him, the US$ 48 million is an entirely different amount from a mega US$195 million already spent on infrastructure for the games.

In a lengthy post on X formerly Twitter, he revealed documents he has intercepted confirm that despite Parliament’s approval of only GH₵100million, President Akufo-Addo instructed the Local Organising Committee (LOC) to send out official request letters as recent as February 13, 2024 in which they defy Parliament.

The letters, he alleged, communicated an unlawful and unjustifiable US$ 48million (GH₵ 602million) for the games.

He added that a number of top executives who have received the Akufo-Addo-inspired US$ 48 million (GH₵ 602 million) shocking request letter are outraged about the quantum for a broke country and the deliberate refusal to transparently present a breakdown.

