Former Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, has slammed the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) following their ‘March for Justice’ demo on Tuesday.

“These NDC people shouting that the country is in a mess, what did they do when they were in power? The motive of these people is just one. It’s just a way of entering into the Jubilee House. They were all marching for their selfish interests and not for Ghanaians,” he said on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

Members of the NDC on Tuesday embarked on a demonstration dubbed a ‘March for Justice’.

The march, according to the organisers, was to draw the government’s attention to the killing and brutalisation of some citizens in the country.

But to him, accusing the President of killing people in the country is in bad taste.

What the NDC has to call for, he said, is rather things that will make the judiciary or the relevant agencies deal with issues of security when they happen and not to blame the government.

“As a country, we have challenges and we don’t fix them in a day. And so Ghanaians must know all that. We will work hard to ensure that Ghanaians will be happy with our government. What the NDC is doing, it’s just a way of going to Jubilee House and nothing more,” he added.

