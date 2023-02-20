A joint union of motorcycle operators, spare parts dealers and some driver unions have thronged the office of former President John Mahama to declare their support for his candidature in the upcoming flagbearer elections of the NDC.

According to the group, the state of the economy needs a leader who has the track record of development and capable of solving the current excruciating economic crisis in the country.

They believe Mr Mahama stands tall and want other candidates to step down and allow him to go unopposed.

They have, therefore, mobilised funds to purchase a nomination form for him to contest the elections.