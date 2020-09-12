Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has challenged the Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay to an infrastructural debate.

According to Mr Ofosu-Ampofo, the debate will be centred on projects in the Ashanti region which is the NPP’s stronghold.

To him, he is confident the NDC has done much better in the region when it comes to infrastructural development than the incumbent government, hence the debate to prove their works.

“I won’t say that the NPP used sakawa or 419 to gain power but for the NDC, we are committed to our promise and I want to dare everyone including the National Chairman of the NPP to a debate,” he said.

He made the call when speaking on Nhyira FM’s Kuro Yi Mu Nsem morning show.

“Ashanti region is NPP’s stronghold but we should debate on who has served the region better. He can choose his own referee,” he dared.

This comes on the back of a similar call from the flagbearer of NDC, John Dramani Mahama for a public debate with President Nana Akufo-Addo.





