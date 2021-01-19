Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko, have announced a partnership with English Premier League side, Southampton.

Nana Yaw Amponsah, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the club, following his unveiling, pledged to secure a partnership deal with a Premier League club.

Adomonline.com last week confirmed that the Porcupine Warriors will announce a partnership with Southampton.

Over the course of the partnership, the Saints will support the development of the Ghanaian Premier League giant’s strategy both on and off the pitch.

Mark Abrahams, Director of Business and Community Development at Southampton, after the partnership, said: “During these challenging times we’re delighted to have agreed on a long-term partnership to work with Asante Kotoko.

“Nana Yaw has a clear vision for Asante Kotoko to be a self-sustainable football club both on and off the pitch.

“We look forward to working with him and his team to support their development.”

Mr Amponsah commented: “This partnership enables us to plug Asante Kotoko into Southampton in such a way that Kotoko functions like Southampton.

“Kotoko would have everything Southampton has but to a level that reflects our different budgets. I believe that with the expertise and resources available at Southampton, we can tap into this and develop our setup to look and feel professional like Saints.”

Southampton will share their industry-leading coaching expertise to help the Porcupine Warriors realise their ambition of building a sustainable academy and pathway to the first team, with year-round remote support supplemented by regular visits to Ghana throughout the partnership from the club’s International Football Partnership team.

The partnership will include Academy staff exchange visits between the United Kingdom (UK) and Ghana, as well as opportunities for Asante Kotoko’s young players to attend annual UK Player Development camps and experience the Southampton Academy methodology first-hand when travel corridors open up and it is safe to travel.

Southampton will also support the development of Asante Kotoko’s commercial and operational strategy through collaborating on key projects.

Asante Kotoko SC becomes Southampton’s first professional club partnership in Africa adding to a range of partners across North America, the Middle East, Australia and Japan.

Mr Amponsah was appointed as Kotoko’s CEO in August 2020 to manage the affairs of the club on a three-year mandate after the new Board of Directors dissolved the George Amoako-led administration.