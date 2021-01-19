A staunch Hearts of Oak supporter has been spotted eating banku and okro during a matchday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Football fans around the globe are willing to do anything to support their clubs but in Ghana, it is sometimes amazing how fans support their club.

Drums and blowing of whistle are mostly used to support their clubs.

On Sunday, during a game between Hearts of Oak and Techiman Eleven Wonders which the Phobians won 2-0, a supporter of the club was sighted feasting to balls of banku and a big bowl of okro soup while serving his eyes on the game.

In a viral video available to Adomonline.com, a man dressed in an ash t-shirt could be seen in the stands holding a plate with a ball of banku with the okro soup resting on another seat beside him as he eats happily while responding to cheers from fans around him.

Video below: