The Office of the former President, John Dramani Mahama, has rejected allegations by Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, that the ex-president took the largest ex-gratia of GH¢ 14 million.

The office described the NPP Regional Chairman’s comments as “unintelligent rants” in response to the ex-president’s promise that the next National Democratic Congress government will review the 1992 Constitution, particularly, the emoluments of Article 71 office holders.

In a statement issued by the special aid to Mr Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Mr Mahama’s office urged the public to ignore the allegation of Kwame Baffoe.

“The Office of HE John Dramani Mahama has become aware of another false and scurrilous claim by a member of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe, that former President Mahama… took home the fattest ex-gratia of GH¢14 million in 2013.

“We urge the public to ignore the unintelligent rants of the said Kwame Baffoe who has gained notoriety for fabricating and propagating falsehood on behalf of Nana Akufo-Addo against John Mahama. His claims are false.”

