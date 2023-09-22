Dr. Evans Ago Tetteh, the husband of popular journalist, Bridget Otoo, has confronted the Ghana Police Service for allegedly harassing his wife who was part of protestors of #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.

Bridget Otoo claimed she was assaulted during the demonstration, which occurred at the Accra Regional Command amid escalating tensions.

During a Twitter space discussion on Thursday, an audio clip captured Bridget Otoo vehemently criticizing the police personnel as they readied their weapons in a tense standoff.

In the audio, she can be heard saying, “You are cocking your guns, you are cocking your guns! Try it!”

Also, a video footage showed Bridget and fellow protestors being forcibly taken into the Regional Police Command compound. Although she managed to escape, her shirt was torn in the process.

Her husband, Dr. Ago Tetteh, visibly furious over the distressing incident challenged the police to a fight.

“Let them kill her and let’s see. This is a foolish thing to do. I’ll show them I am a man. I am right here. Let any police officer come try me and let’s see” he fumed.

