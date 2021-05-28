A group of Assemblymen in the Nzema East Municipality has kicked against the renomination of Frank Okpenyen as Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show Friday, the assembly members, numbering about 11, appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to renew the mandate of Mr Okpenyen.

Under the name ‘Concerned Elected Assembly Members of Nzema East Assembly,’ the members, among other things, accused the current MCE of ‘disrespecting chiefs in the area.

“Hon Frank Okpenyen has demonstrated the most disrespectful dispensation of leadership by any MCE ever in the history of our municipality. He for example, refused to select any government nominee from the Ajomoro, Gwira, Nsein and Upper Axim Traditional Councils as has been the practice in the past because he had issues with the paramount chiefs,” they said.

They also stated that under his tenure, the municipality was ranked poorly in the MMDAs ranking which reflects the lack of progress in the municipality.







