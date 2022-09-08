The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide, has called for increased support for women’s football in the country.

Mr Hadzide made the call on Tuesday when the Ampem Darkoa Ladies Football Club paid a courtesy call on the management of the NYA at its headquarters in Accra.

“The Ghana FA and other stakeholders should put a premium on the development of women’s football because the females have the same potential as their male counterparts, so there is no reason why they should not get the kind of support they deserve for them to be recognised on the global stage,” Mr Hadzide disclosed.

His comment follows numerous criticisms that present and past governments have not done enough to promote the growth of women’s football in the country.

In response, the ex-deputy Sports Minister stated that the current government has not only shown enough commitment to make women’s football more attractive, but it has made an appreciable investment in the sport.

“Let me state that the Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC has done extremely well, but what is worth mentioning is that placing second at the Africa Women’s Championship held in Ivory Coast proves that the current government’s investment in women’s football is yielding results,” he added.

On her part, the Deputy CEO in charge of Finance and Administration at the NYA, Akosua Manu, encouraged the footballers to strive hard to overcome barriers that society places on them in order to make football a secure career for other women.

The Deputy CEO in charge of Operations and Programmes at the NYA, Nelson Owusu Ansah, also challenged Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC to be role models for other young girls who aspire to be female footballers in future.

The CEO of Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC Nana Opoku Fosu Gyabour II, expressed gratitude to the management of NYA for their support over the years and appealed for more support.