NVI partners with local manufacturers, Global Allies to drive vaccine independence

Ghana is rewriting the story of vaccine access on the continent through a strategic public-private partnership (PPP) model, says Dr. Sodzi Sodzi Tettey, CEO of the National Vaccine Institute (NVI).

Speaking at the 9th J.E.A. Mills Leadership Lecture Series at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Dr. Tettey highlighted the government’s decision to entrust vaccine manufacturing to two private companies: Academic City Life Sciences Group and DEK Vaccines Limited.

“This model allows Ghana to tap into private sector innovation while the state provides regulatory and strategic oversight,” he said. “It’s a hybrid approach built for sustainability.”

The initiative is bolstered by partnerships with the European Union, World Bank, GIZ, and leading universities—both locally and abroad. The NVI has also facilitated key technology transfers to help Ghanaian firms meet international standards.

Dr. Tettey announced that the NVI is working closely with the FDA and these companies to build a robust “fill-and-finish” vaccine production system, with coronavirus vaccines on the horizon.

With the African Union aiming for 60% of vaccines used in Africa to be produced locally by 2040, Ghana’s model is already positioning itself as a regional leader.

“This is not just a health strategy—it’s economic diplomacy, science advancement, and a national resilience plan all rolled into one,” Dr. Tettey affirmed.

Source: Ivy Setordjie

ALSO READ: