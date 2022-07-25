The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has released for registration a total of 127, 999 Pin Codes for eligible Ghanaians for the 2022/2023 service year enrolment.

All prospective service personnel, according to the outfit, are expected to log onto the secretariat’s website, www.nss.gov.gh to access their pin codes from today Monday, July 25, 2022.

They are to log in with their respective index numbers and date of birth and then proceed to any Agric Development Bank (ADB) Ltd. branch nationwide to make a payment of GHC 40.00.

However, to lessen the frequency of human interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic, prospective service personnel can use MTN Momo.

For individuals who will activate their PIN Codes using MTN Mobile Money, a payment of GHC 41.00 is required.



These were contained in a statement signed by the Director of Corporate Affairs, Armstrong Esaah, which has directed all prospective National Service Personnel to complete their enrollment by Monday, August 8, 2022.

Below is the full statement: