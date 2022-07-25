The National President of the Teacher Trainees’ Association of Ghana (TTAG) Jonathan Dzunu has expressed worry over abandoned projects in Colleges of Education.

Speaking at the grand durbar of the 26th General Assembly of TTAG held at the St. Francis College of Education, Hohoe on Friday, 22nd July 2022, Mr Dzunu said, contractors have abandoned major projects in Colleges of Education since 2016.

He explained that the Government of Ghana, in 2016, awarded some contracts for the construction of lecture halls, dormitories, classrooms and teacher’s bungalows among others but contractors abandoned their works at the preparatory stage, the situation he said is causing infrastructural challenges.

He added that the colleges of education are bedeviled with infrastructural challenges, challenges which have negatively affected effective academic work in most colleges of education.

He said these infrastructural challenges have dire consequences on the safety, academic progress and success of the colleges and students.

“As much as successive governments over the years have been making some reforms in the colleges of education, there is much more infrastructure to provide to the existing colleges. These include lecture halls, hostels, sports facilities, science laboratories, road network, pipe born water and other useful facilities.”

Mr Dzunu noted that the situation has created a limited number of available facilities in some colleges of education, compelling colleges of education to run a double-track system.

“In this regard, we are urging the government to take pragmatic measures to complete stalled projects as well as partner Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and other benevolent groups to help provide adequate facilities to improve the infrastructure in the colleges of education to enable the colleges to contain all the 4-year group on campus,” Jonathan Dzunu said.