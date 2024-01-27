Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has denied allegations of underpaying service personnel GH¢155 instead of the approved GH¢715.57.

Recent reports suggested that personnel in the region were receiving only GH¢155 instead of the approved GH¢715.57.

The Tema Metro President of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA), Hamidu Apandago Mahamadu, was alleged to have made these claims.

However, in a statement issued on January 26, 2024, NSS management stated that personnel in the Central Region have been paid their full monthly allowances and arrears, dismissing the allegations as “false, unfounded, and malicious.”

“Management wishes to unequivocally state that service personnel in the Central Region have been paid full monthly allowances and arrears.

“Management has also not received any letter from the Central Regional Executive on any matter concerning unpaid allowances.

“Therefore, the allegations are false, unfounded, and malicious, and must be disregarded with the contempt they deserve.”

The National Service Scheme thus urged NASPA Executives to address their concerns through the appropriate channels of communication.

“Management wishes to advise NASPA Executives at all levels to take advantage of the structured channels of communication available to them through their constitution to address issues that are unclear to them and should avoid making wild and unsubstantiated allegations and effusions in the media space,” the statement added.

Full statement below: