Nsoatreman FC pulled off a surprising victory against regional rivals Bofoakwa Tano to clinch their first-ever FA Cup title.

The teams faced off at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Sunday evening.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes, but Nsoatreman FC emerged victorious with a 5-4 win in the penalty shootout. This thrilling final took place at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Bofoakwa Tano took an early lead in the 21st minute with Richard Dzikoe’s close-range shot, set up by Ali Alhassan’s ground cross from the left.

Despite strong performances from both sides, especially in the last fifteen minutes of the first half, Nsoatreman equalized late in the second half.

Sadat Mohammed seized on a goalkeeper’s error to score with a long-range shot.

With no additional goals during extra time, the match went to penalties. Nsoatreman FC triumphed, winning 5-4 to secure the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup trophy.

As champions, Nsoatreman FC has earned a place in the CAF Confederations Cup for the next season.

They will receive Ghc80,000 in prize money and an additional Ghc100,000 from MTN, the competition’s headline sponsor, for their preparation for the African tournament.