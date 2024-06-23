Nsoatreman FC will receive a substantial amount of Ghc180,000 as a reward for clinching the 2023/24 FA Cup trophy.

🏆 Nsoatreman FC are 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 of the 2023/24 #MTNFACup after defeating Bofoakwa Tano 5-4 in a thrilling penalty shootout! This historic victory marks the club's first-ever MTN FA Cup title. 👏🏾 Congratulations, @Nsoatreman_FC! 🎉@MTNGhana pic.twitter.com/QxUvlpi7JE — MTN FA CUP (@MTNFACupGH) June 23, 2024

Maxwell Konadu and his team faced off against their regional rivals, Bofoakwa Tano, in the final held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Sunday evening.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes of intense action. Bofoakwa Tano struck first in the 21st minute with Richard Dzikoe’s close-range finish, set up by Ali Alhassan’s accurate cross from the left.

Despite this early setback, Nsoatreman FC equalized late in the second half when Sadat Mohammed took advantage of a goalkeeper’s mistake to score from long range.

Both teams battled fiercely during extra time, but neither managed to score, leading to a nail-biting penalty shootout.

Nsoatreman FC triumphed 5-4 in the shootout, securing the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup trophy.

“The winner of this year’s FA Cup will receive GHC 80,000, along with an additional GHC 100,000 to help prepare for the CAF Confederation Cup,” Mr Wilson Arthur, who is the FA Cup Committee chairman told the media before the final.

“We are in ongoing discussions with the FA and the government to secure increased funding for the club to ensure strong performance in Africa.”

Nsoatreman FC now looks forward to making their debut in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.