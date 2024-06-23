Scotland’s hopes of making the last 16 of Euro 2024 were shattered on Sunday when Hungary’s Kevin Csoboth grabbed a winning goal in the 10th minute of injury time of their Group A clash.

Hungary kept up their hopes of making the next round as a best third-placed team.

The match was overshadowed by a sickening injury suffered by Hungary striker Barnabas Varga who was stretchered off after a collision late in the game.

After a long delay, medics took the 29-year-old player from the pitch while a sheet was draped around the stretcher.