Ashaiman SHS did not take it lightly in the early hours of Thursday as they competed in a fierce battle in the Greater Accra Regional Championship of the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

They faced off against O’Reilly SHS, Wesley Grammar School, and Frafraha Community SHS to progress to the finals of the regional championship.

Though Ashaiman SHS dominated the entire contest to win with 32 points, they narrowly escaped a fierce challenge from O’Reilly SHS, who came close with 31 points.

Wesley Grammar School secured third place with 23 points, leaving Frafraha Community SHS trailing with 12 points.

The first round of the competition witnessed a fierce battle between the schools, with all of them demonstrating their academic prowess. Ashaiman SHS, Wesley Grammar, and Frafraha Community SHS each secured 15 points, while O’Reilly SHS gained 14 points.

The atmosphere became more intense and filled with excitement as the contest progressed into the second round. Ashaiman SHS, with hard work and determination, gained additional points, coming in first place with 22 points.

O’Reilly SHS made a strong comeback, securing second place with 15 points, while Wesley Grammar School earned 13 points, leaving Frafraha Community SHS behind.

In the third round, O’Reilly SHS demonstrated their intellectual prowess by closing the gap, securing 28 points as Ashaiman SHS had 29 points.

The atmosphere became even more intense as the contest entered the last round. However, Ashaiman SHS stood their ground and gained additional points to book a slot in the regional championship.

Despite their strong performance, Ashaiman SHS narrowly escaped a close defeat from O’Reilly SHS, who demonstrated their academic skills after lagging behind in the first round of the competition.

