National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Samuel Nartey George has stated that neither the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) nor the Movement for Change led by the former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen is a credible alternative.

In his assessment, he contends that, the NPP and Mr Kyerematen’s Movement are essentially indistinguishable entities.

According to him, Mr Kyerematen has been a member of the NPP for many years, irrespective of his formal resignation from the party and the establishment of his own movement to contest as an independent presidential candidate in the 2024 election.

He emphasised that Mr Kyerematen has been part of the economic challenges faced by the country during his tenure as a government appointee under President Akufo-Addo’s administration, stating that he and the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, bear responsibility for these difficulties.

“Alan Kyerematen oversaw the failure of the Komenda Sugar Factory. He’s not different from Bawumia, the value is the same,” he stressed.

He said this during a Town Hall meeting organised by the National Democratic Congress in preparation for their #OccupyBoG protest scheduled for October 3, to demand the removal of the Bank of Ghana governor and his deputies.

Mr George juxtaposed the butterfly in Mr Kyerematen’s logo with the elephant emblem of the NPP, arguing that both entities lack a distinctive vision for the country.

“So, whether he’s a mammoth, a butterfly, or whatever it is – the elephant is a destructive animal. The butterfly, very colourful butterflies – if you talk to entomologists, they will tell you they are very poisonous.

“So, whether it is the destructive Bawumia elephant or Kennedy Agyapong or whether it is the poisonous butterfly of Alan Kyerematen, the value is the same,” Mr George said.

The Ningo-Prampram Constituency MP expressed discontent with what he views as mismanagement of the country under President Akufo-Addo’s administration.

He noted that the country is in crisis and “needs a covering that will shield it from the ruin and the deluxe of scandals and corruption and the outpouring of mismanagement that we have seen under the Akufo-Addo administration.”

He asserted that only the NDC, symbolised by the umbrella, can shield the country from the difficulties the country is facing and lead it towards a brighter future.

“There’s only one man under the umbrella who can stir us away from this place of despair to a place of hope.

“There’s only one man who has hope in him and inspires that hope that when we give him the mandate, we know he will do it. His name is John Dramani Mahama,” Mr George said.

He maintained that the country has witnessed the good leadership of former President John Mahama in taking over the “ruins of government” when the NDC was in unprecedented places.

“We know that John Mahama will do it again.”