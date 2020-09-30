Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has hinted that the ruling New Patriotic Party [NPP] will consider building an atsro turf pitch in every district.

So far, he said 10 astro turfs are under construction in the regions and is hoping to extend it to the districts in their second term in office.

Dr. Bawumia announced this during an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Wednesday.

“The government has constructed an astro turf pitch at Fadama, Kwawukudi among other areas in Accra but we have to extend it to every district due to the many requests we have received” he stressed.

The Vice President was happy the youth in the area the turfs are being built cant wait for them to be completed.

Under the auspices of Minister of Sports, Isaac Asiamah, 10 astro turf pitches across the regions.

Seven of the pitches is expected to be commissioned in November, 2020.