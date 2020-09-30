Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia says under the tenure of the Akufo-Addo government, 4700 communities have been declared open-defecation free.

Tracking government promises, he stated that the ‘Toilet for all’ initiative is to eradicate open defecation as part of government vision to improve sanitation and to provide the need of some Ghanaians.

His comment comes in response to critics who claim that these projects are not something the NPP government should boast about.

“Sometimes the mentality of our people when you get into government is upsetting because you belittle things, you belittle problems of some Ghanaians.

“One of the biggest demands of these communities we visited were toilet, boreholes and electricity, those were the key demands.”

Speaking at Ekosiisen on Asempa FM Wednesday, the Vice President compared 8 years of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to that of the NPP saying, the Akufo-Addo government has done better.

He further emphasised that the Akufo-Addo government’s quest to invest in sanitation and all the toilet facilities across the country is to able to declare a total number of 4700 communities of open defecation-free whiles the NDC only declared 440 communities.

He also added that aside from these project, the NPP government is doing more developmental projects in the country.