The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has contributed GH¢200,000 towards the renovation of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

The donation was made on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the party, emphasized the importance of not politicizing the fundraising initiative for the hospital’s refurbishment.

Mr. Frimpong said that the deteriorating state of the tertiary hospital requires a collaborative effort for a comprehensive facelift, irrespective of political affiliations.

KATH plays a crucial role in serving over ten regions in Ghana, but its current state poses significant challenges to healthcare delivery, with essential machines in disrepair.

To address these challenges, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II initiated an effort to raise GH¢10 million for the hospital’s renovation. In line with this, the NPP, through Mr. Frimpong Kodua, donated GH¢200,000 towards the cause. He called on corporate entities and other organizations to contribute to this crucial initiative.

Mr. Frimpong Kodua emphasized the non-partisan nature of health issues.

“The New Patriotic Party as a whole will also come and make our official contribution for this project, and the president will also come and support. At this point, we don’t need to be partisan because health does not matter whether you are NDC or NPP, and so we are calling on our brothers from the NDC and the other parties to support the project” he stated.

Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer for KATH, expressed gratitude for the donation and urged for continued collective efforts to address the hospital’s challenges.

He specifically highlighted the need for additional equipment, particularly for critical conditions such as machines for dialysis sessions.

ALSO READ: